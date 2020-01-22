Energy Sector Update for 01/22/2020: BKR, PBR, OBE, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.10%

CVX: +0.10%

COP: -0.20%

SLB: -0.14%

OXY: -0.50%

Leading energy stocks ware mostly declining pre-market Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.95 at $57.43 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude contract lost $0.77 to $63.82 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $1.92 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.47% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.27% lower.

In other sector news:

(-) Baker Hughes (BKR) was over 1% lower after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share, up from $0.26 per share in the prior-year quarter but lower than the consensus of $0.31 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(-) Petrobras (PBR) was marginally higher after saying it has lost an appeal involving BRL9 billion ($2.14 billion) in disputed taxes for the calendar years of 2011 and 2012. The decision was issued by the Higher Chamber of the Administrative Tax Appeals Council but the company said it plans to "take the judicial measures to defend its rights."

(=) Obsidian Energy (OBE) was 5% higher after saying it produced an average of 26,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2019, down from 28,953 boe/d a year earlier but within its target range of 26,750 to 27,250 boe/d.

