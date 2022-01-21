Energy Sector Update for 01/21/2022: SLB, CVX, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping by more than 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by 0.33% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.34 at $85.21 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.57 to $87.81 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.11 higher at $3.91 per 1 million BTU.

Schlumberger (SLB) was 2% lower even as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per diluted share, up from $0.22 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.39.

Chevron (CVX) is seeking to exit its gas joint venture in Myanmar due to the deteriorating rule of law and increasing human rights abuses in the country, multiple media outlets reported. Chevron was recently down nearly 1%.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it will be pulling out of the Yadana field and from MGTC in Myanmar due to human rights violations in the country. TotalEnergies was more than 1% lower recently.

