Energy Sector Update for 01/21/2021: MUSA,GTE,GTE.TO,TAL.V,MGY

Energy stocks were retreating after the American Petroleum Institute overnight reported a surprise increase in commercial crude oil inventories last week. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was dropping 2.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 3.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling 14 cents to $53.17 per barrel, reversing an early gain, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract still was adding 1 cent to $56.09 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 7 cents lower at $2.47 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was rising 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was dropping 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was sinking 3.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Murphy USA (MUSA) declined fractionally after the gasoline retailer Thursday began a $500 million private placement of senior notes due 2031. Net proceeds will be used to finance the company proposed acquisition of Quick Chek Corp and repaying outstanding debt.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) was 3.2% lower this afternoon, reversing an early gain that followed the $14.8 million sale of 109 million common shares of rival energy producer PetroTal (TAL.V) at $0.13623 each. Gran Tierra still owns 137.1 million PetroTal shares worth about $32 million based on Wednesday's closing price.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) declined 3.5%, with the oil and natural gas producer giving back a 1.1% advance soon after Thursday's opening bell and KeyBanc raising its price target for the company's stock by $2 to $10 a share and reiterating an overweight stock rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.