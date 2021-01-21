Energy Sector Update for 01/21/2021: KMI,MUSA,GTE,GTE.TO,TAL.V,MGY

Energy stocks pared a portion of their midday retreat that followed the American Petroleum Institute overnight reporting a surprise increase in commercial crude oil inventories last week. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was dropping 2.7% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 3.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 18 cents lower at $53.13 per barrel, reversing an early gain, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract slipped 1 cent to $56.07 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 5 cents to $2.49 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Kinder Morgan (KMI) fell 1.7% on Thursday after the pipeline company reported a 6.9% year-over-year decline in Q4 revenue, slipping to $3.12 billion compared with $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year although that still beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting $3.06 billion in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Murphy USA (MUSA) declined 1.1% after the gasoline retailer Thursday began a $500 million private placement of senior notes due 2031. Net proceeds will be used to finance the company proposed acquisition of Quick Chek Corp and repaying outstanding debt.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) was 1% lower this afternoon, reversing an early gain that followed the $14.8 million sale of 109 million common shares of rival energy producer PetroTal (TAL.V) at $0.13623 each. Gran Tierra still owns 137.1 million PetroTal shares worth about $32 million based on Wednesday's closing price.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) declined 2.4%, with shares of the oil and natural gas producer giving back their 1.1% advance soon after Thursday's opening bell and KeyBanc raising its price target for the company's stock by $2 to $10 a share and reiterating an overweight stock rating.

