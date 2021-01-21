Energy Sector Update for 01/21/2021: KMI, BKR, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping by 0.62%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 2%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.15 at $53.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.17 to $55.91 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $2.49 per 1 million BTU.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) was over 2% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.27, compared with $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected adjusted EPS of $0.24.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was up more than 2% even as it reported an adjusted loss in Q4 of $0.07 per share, compared with earnings of $0.27 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share.

Equinor (EQNR) was marginally advancing after saying it completed the transfer of a 40.81% stake and operatorship of the Bressay oil field development on the UK continental shelf to EnQuest.

