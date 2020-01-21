Energy Sector Update for 01/21/2020: PSXP,REGI,HAL,BTE,BTE.TO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.29%

CVX -1.82%

COP -1.08%

SLB -3.54%

OXY -2.71%

Energy stocks extended their Tuesday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 1.5% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 1.7% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 20 cents lower at $58.68 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 71 cents to $64.49 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 11 cents to $1.90 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) slid over 2% lower on Tuesday. The pipeline company this afternoon said it was increasing its quarterly cash distribution by $0.01 over its most recent payment to investors to $0.875 per common unit, payable Feb. 13 to investors of record on Jan. 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Renewable Energy Group (REGI) rose nearly 1% after Tuesday saying it and Phillips 66 (PSX) were scrapping plans to build a large-scale renewable diesel plant capable of producing 250 million gallons per year in Ferndale, Wash., after running into "permitting delays and uncertainties."

(-) Halliburton (HAL) fell almost 1% after the oilfield-services company reported smaller-than-expected declines in Q4 net income and revenue compared with year-ago levels. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.32 per share during the final three months of 2019, slipping from a $0.41 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.29 per share. Revenue fell almost 13% to $5.19 billion, also topping the $5.15 billion Street view.

(-) Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) declined 1.5% after the Canadian oil and natural gas company said its FY19 production exceeded the high end of its prior guidance, reaching 97,680 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Baytex also reiterated its FY20 production outlook expecting between 93,000 to 97,000 barrels per day.

