Energy Sector Update for 01/21/2020: HAL, TOT, MDR, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.32%

CVX: -0.17%

COP: -0.89%

SLB: -1.04%

OXY: -0.85%

Top energy stocks were down in pre-bell Tuesday trading. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.55 at $57.99 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.82 to $64.38 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $1.95 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.89% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.83% lower.

In other sector news:

(-) Halliburton (HAL) was over 1% lower after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, down from $0.41 a year ago but topping the $0.29 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Total (TOT) was down more than 1% after saying it formed a consortium with Marubeni to develop the 800 megawatt-peak Al Kharsaah Solar photovoltaic independent power producer project near Doha, Qatar.

(=) McDermott International (MDR) was halted pre-market after the firm said more than two-thirds of all its funded-debt creditors supported a restructuring to equitize almost all of funded debt, eliminating over $4.60 billion of debt. Shares of the company, which plans to implement the restructuring via a Chapter 11 process, were down more than 14% before the trading halt, which began at 7:46 am ET, according to Nasdaq.

