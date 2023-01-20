Energy Sector Update for 01/20/2023: WEC,PBA,PPL.TO,SLB,GPOR,SWN

Energy stocks extended their Friday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both climbing 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 1.1% advance while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.3%, reversing a midday decline.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 1.2% higher at $81.31 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was advancing 1.8% to $87.68 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 5.1% to $3.11 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, WEC Energy Group (WEC) added 1.4% on Friday after the electric utility announced a 7.2% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.78 per share.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA, PPL.TO) was 0.7% higher following a rupture of its natural gas pipeline in northwestern Alberta earlier this week. The company has isolated the leak that began Wednesday night on its Northern line about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from Valleyview, Alberta, and was working closely with local authorities to resolve the situation "as quickly as possible," according to a statement provided to the Municipal District of Greenview website.

Schlumberger (SLB) fell 0.1%, giving back an early 3% advance, after the energy services giant exceeded Wall Street expectations with its Q4 results and increased its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share from $0.175 per share. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.71 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $7.88 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a non-GAAP profit of $0.68 per share on $7.80 billion in revenue.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) slid 4%. The natural gas producer late Thursday said it selected John Reinhart, the former chief executive officer at Montage Resources, as CEO beginning Jan. 24. He succeeds Tim Cutt, who will continue as board chairman at the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.