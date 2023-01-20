Energy
SLB

Energy Sector Update for 01/20/2023: SLB, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

January 20, 2023 — 09:17 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.4% at $80.65 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.6% to $86.71 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.7% higher at $3.30 per 1 million BTU.

Schlumberger (SLB) was advancing by nearly 1% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.71 per diluted share, up from $0.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.68.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was marginally higher amid a 10-year agreement with Oman LNG for the purchase of 800,000 metric tons of liquefied natural gas per year starting in 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLB
TTE
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.