Energy Sector Update for 01/20/2022: KMI, BKR, CHK

Energy stocks turned higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.2% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 1.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.29 to $87.25 per barrel, reversing an earlier decline, after the Energy Information Administration Thursday said commercial inventories grew 515,000 barrels during the seven days ended Jan. 14 compared with market expectations for a decline of 1.75 million barrels last week. Global benchmark Brent crude also was advancing $0.44 to $88.88 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were falling $0.18 to $3.85 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Kinder Morgan (KMI) rose 2.3% after the energy infrastructure company overnight reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.27 per share, unchanged from the final three months of 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.01 per share. Revenue increased to $4.43 billion, also exceeding the $3.61 billion Street view.

Baker Hughes (BKR) climbed 5% after the oilfield services company Thursday reported GAAP earnings of $0.32 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down from a $0.91 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 but topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.29 per share. Revenue grew just 0.4% over year-ago levels to $5.52 billion but also edged past the $5.50 billion analyst mean.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) slid 0.5% after Reuters reported the oil and natural gas producer is in advanced discussions to buy privately held natural gas producer Chief Oil & Gas, with people close to the matter saying the deal could be valued at around $2.4 billion, including debt. The acquisition could be announced yet this week, they said, although the sources also warned the talks could still fall apart.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.