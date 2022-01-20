Energy
Energy Sector Update for 01/20/2022: BKR, RDS.A, RDS.B, GLNG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping by 0.86%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by 0.13% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.36 at $86.60 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.34 to $88.10 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.11 lower at $3.92 per 1 million BTU.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was up more than 2% after saying it swung to adjusted earnings of $0.25 per diluted share in Q4 from an adjusted loss of $0.07 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts expected adjusted diluted EPS of $0.28, according to data from Yahoo! Finance.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) will carry out major maintenance work at its Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands beginning at the end of January, Reuters reported. The maintenance work will last for five months, or until the end of June, the report said. Shell was recently down over 2%.

Golar LNG (GLNG) said Eastern Pacific Shipping has committed to invest at least $150 million in a private placement in its newly formed shipping firm Cool Company. Golar was inactive recently.

