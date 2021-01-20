Energy Sector Update for 01/20/2021: RRC,PUMP,TRP,TRP.TO,GEVO

Energy stocks turned mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Index falling 0.1% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF still was rising 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 26 cents higher at $53.24 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 7 cents to $55.83 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slipped 1 cent to $2.48 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Range Resources (RRC) tumbled 7.4% after Goldman Sachs Wednesday raised its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $2.50 to $8.50 a share but also reiterated its sell investment recommendation for the company's stock.

TC Energy (TRP) declined nearly 1% after saying it will take "a substantive, predominantly non-cash after-tax charge" against its current Q1 earnings following new US President Joe Biden's expected rescinding later Wednesday of the permits for the company's Keystone XL pipeline project. During the 2020 campaign, Biden said one of his first executive acts would be to block further work on the pipeline, which has drawn fierce opposition from environmental groups and Native American tribes.

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) was 1.1% lower in late Wednesday, giving back an early 2.9% gain that followed the pressure-pumping company saying it expects to report between $151 million to $157 million in revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $149.8 million in Q4 revenue.

Gevo (GEVO) fell over 21% after the biofuels company Wednesday priced a $350 million private placement of 43.75 million common shares at $8.00 each, or 27.5% under Tuesday's closing price. Net proceeds will fund capital projects, working capital, and for general corporate purposes.

