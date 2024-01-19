News & Insights

Energy
SLB

Energy Sector Update for 01/19/2024: SLB, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

January 19, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Written by MT Newswires

Energy stocks were steady pre-bell Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) unchanged.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 3.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.4% at $74.34 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.2% to reach $79.26 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3.3% lower at $2.61 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Schlumberger (SLB) was rising over 2% in value after it reported higher Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue in addition to raising its quarterly dividend.

Shell (SHEL) has started laying off hundreds of employees as announced internally in December, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Among the first to be eliminated are roles in the low-carbon solutions unit, while workers in the corporate affairs division have also been notified about the job cuts, according to the report. Shell stock was down 0.3% in recent Friday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

