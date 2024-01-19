News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 01/19/2024: MGY, CMI, SLB, SR

January 19, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were edging up late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index fractionally higher and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was increasing 0.6%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slightly lower.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.3% to $73.85 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was down 0.3% to $78.84 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell 6% $2.53 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) shares were down 0.2% after Wells Fargo decreased its price target to $21 from $23, keeping the equalweight rating.

Cummins (CMI) shares were falling 2.3% after BofA Securities downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and cut its price target to $225 from $243.

Schlumberger (SLB) rose almost 2% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

Spire (SR) said it completed its $175 million acquisition of the MoGas and Omega pipeline systems. Its shares rose 0.7%.

