Energy Sector Update for 01/19/2024: CMI, SR, SLB

Energy stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was up 0.4%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was shedding 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.9% to $73.42 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.8% to $78.48 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 6% $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Cummins (CMI) shares were falling 1.7% after BofA Securities downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and cut its price target to $225 from $243.

Schlumberger (SLB) rose 2.4% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

Spire (SR) said it completed the acquisition of the MoGas and Omega pipeline systems for $175 million. Its shares rose 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.