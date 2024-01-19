News & Insights

Energy
CMI

Energy Sector Update for 01/19/2024: CMI, SR, SLB

January 19, 2024 — 01:44 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was up 0.4%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was shedding 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.9% to $73.42 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.8% to $78.48 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 6% $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Cummins (CMI) shares were falling 1.7% after BofA Securities downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and cut its price target to $225 from $243.

Schlumberger (SLB) rose 2.4% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

Spire (SR) said it completed the acquisition of the MoGas and Omega pipeline systems for $175 million. Its shares rose 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMI
SR
SLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.