Energy Sector Update for 01/19/2023: KMI,GEL,CHK,BSM

Energy stocks extended their Thursday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% advance, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.1% to $80.33 per barrel even after Energy Information Administration said US commercial inventories increased, surprising analysts expecting a drop.

Natural gas futures fell as data showed weekly supplies rose after analysts forecast a drop.

Kinder Morgan (KMI)Kinder Morgan (KMI) gained 2.1% after the natural gas processing and transportation firm reported non-GAAP net income of $0.31 per share in Q4, up from a $0.27 per share adjusted profit a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.01 per share. It boosted stock buyback program to $3 billion in addition and said President Kim Dang will become chief executive officer on Aug. 1, succeeding Steve Kean.

Genesis Energy (GEL) rose 4.8% after the deepwater pipeline operator priced an upsized $500 million public offering of 8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2030, up from its original plans to sell $400 million of the notes. The net proceeds will fund a tender offer for its 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2024.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) gained 2.3%, rebounding from a morning slump, after the exploration and production company on Wednesday announced the sale of 1,350 wells and around 377,000 net acres in Eagle Ford shale formation to privately held WildFire Energy I for $1.43 billion.

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) declined 2.9% after the oil and natural gas royalties company overnight said Jeff Wood will step down as chief financial officer on Feb. 28. Evan Kiefer, Black Stone's vice president for finance and investor relations, will succeed Wood on an interim basis during the search for a permanent CFO.

