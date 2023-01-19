Energy Sector Update for 01/19/2023: GEL, CHK, BSM

Energy stocks were rising Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% advance, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.2% to $80.46 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said US commercial inventories grew by 8.4 million barrels during the seven days ended Jan. 13, adding to a 19-million-barrel increase the previous week while market expectations had been looking for a drop of 3 million barrels last week.

North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 1.5% to $86.23 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.7% lower at $3.29 per 1 million BTU. The EIA Thursday also said US natural gas supplies rose by 82 billion cubic feet last week compared with expectations for a decline of 76 billion cubic feet.

In company news, Genesis Energy (GEL) rose 5.5% after the deepwater pipeline operator priced an upsized $500 million public offering of 8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2030, up from its original plans to sell $400 million of the notes. The net proceeds will fund a tender offer for its 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2024.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) was 1.4% higher this afternoon, rebounding from a more than 2% morning slump, after the exploration and production company announced the sale of 1,350 wells and around 377,000 net acres in Eagle Ford shale formation to privately held WildFire Energy I for $1.43 billion.

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) declined 3.9% after the oil and natural gas royalties company overnight said Jeff Wood will step down as chief financial officer on Feb. 28. Evan Kiefer, Black Stone's vice president for finance and investor relations, will succeed Wood on an interim basis during the search for a permanent CFO.

