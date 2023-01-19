Energy Sector Update for 01/19/2023: ENLC, SLB, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently declining by 0.26%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.59% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.53% at $80.22 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.61% to $85.50 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.30% higher at $3.32 per 1 million BTU.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was advancing by more than 1% after it increased its dividend by 11% to $0.125 per share, payable on Feb. 13 to shareholders on record as of Jan. 30.

SLB (SLB), an oilfield company previously known as Schlumberger, has increased its business in Russia with service and equipment contracts as its peers depart following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing company documents and unnamed sources familiar with its operations. SLB was marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

