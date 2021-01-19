Energy Sector Update for 01/19/2021: NOV, TRP, HAL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advancing by over 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 6%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.58 at $53.00 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.06 to $55.82 per barrel and natural gas futures were 16 cents lower at $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

NOV (NOV) was slipping past 7% after saying it expects Q4 consolidated revenue of $1.33 billion, which it said is "below prior guidance". The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ is for Q4 revenue of $1.36 billion.

TC Energy (TRP) pledged to achieve net-zero emissions across its Keystone XL project when it is placed into service in 2023 through the purchase of renewable energy from electricity providers. TC Energy was declining by more than 5% in recent trading.

Halliburton (HAL) was gaining over 2% in value after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.18, down from $0.32 a year earlier. That result came above the $0.14 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

