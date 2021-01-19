Energy Sector Update for 01/19/2021: HAL,GEVO,CRT,NOV

Energy stocks extended their earlier gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 62 cents higher at $52.98 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added $1.13 to $55.88 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 19 cents to $2.55 per 1 million British thermal units.

In company news, Halliburton (HAL) has turned lower, giving back a nearly 3% advance earlier Tuesday that followed the oilfield-services company reporting better-than-expected Q4 results, earning $0.18 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items, on $3.24 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, had been expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.14 per share on $3.21 billion in revenue.

NOV (NOV) slid 5.2% after the oilfield-services company Tuesday said it was expecting $1.33 billion in revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, trailing internal projections and also missing the $1.36 billion analyst mean. NOV is scheduled to report its full Q4 financial results on Feb.4.

To the upside, Gevo (GEVO) climbed over 68% after company co-founder and Nobel Laureate Frances Arnold Saturday was selected to be co-chair of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology by President-Elect Joe Biden. Arnold was the first woman to receive a Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2018 and her enzyme optimization technology was licensed by the biofuels producer in 2005. She stepped down as a director at Gevo in June 2010.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) rose 2.2% after Tuesday declaring a January cash distribution of $0.062137, up more than 26% over the previous month and reflecting recent price increases for oil and natural gas. The new distribution is payable Feb. 12 to investors of record on Jan. 29.

