Energy Sector Update for 01/18/2024: TALO, OKE, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was advancing by 0.3% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.1% at $72.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.1% to $77.78 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.8% lower at $2.82 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Talos Energy (TALO) was 0.2% lower after it priced a public offering of 30 million common shares to raise gross proceeds of about $351 million.

ONEOK (OKE) was over 2% higher after it raised its quarterly dividend by 3.7% to $0.99 per share from $0.955, payable on Feb. 14 to shareholders of record on Jan. 30.

BP (BP) and China's Sinopec signed a memorandum of understanding to boost their cooperation on fuel sales, oil and gas trading, marine fuel, and upstream activities, among others, according to reports. BP was marginally advancing pre-bell.

