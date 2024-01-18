Energy Sector Update for 01/18/2024: SHEL, EQT, KMI, PLUG

Energy stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index edging down 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose 1.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.2%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, declined by 1.9 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 12, following an increase of 1.9 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2% to $74.01 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 1.5% to $79.06 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks declined by 154 billion cubic feet in the week ended Jan. 12, smaller than the 165 billion cubic foot decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a drop of 140 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural0gas futures slumped 6.3% to $2.69 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Shell (SHEL) has started laying off hundreds of employees as announced internally in December, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Among the first to be eliminated are roles in the low-carbon solutions unit, while workers in the corporate affairs division have also been notified about the job cuts, the report said. Shell was rising 0.4%.

EQT (EQT) shares are seen outperforming peers over the next 12 months, thanks to its robust asset base in the Appalachian Basin and economic natural gas assets in North America, RBC Capital Markets said in a note emailed Thursday. RBC kept its outperform rating on the company's stock with a price target of $46. EQT shares were down 2.4%.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) shares fell 1.3% after logging lower-than-expected Q4 results, but the pipeline operator lifted its full-year earnings outlook to reflect its acquisition of NextEra Energy Partner's (NEP) South Texas midstream assets.

Plug Power (PLUG) plunged almost 12% after it disclosed plans to issue $1 billion in new shares.

