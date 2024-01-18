Energy Sector Update for 01/18/2024: KMI, BTU, PLUG

Energy stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index edged up 0.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.6%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, declined by 1.9 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 12 following an increase of 1.9 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.2% to $74.17 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 1.7% to $79.17 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks declined by 154 billion cubic feet in the week ended Jan. 12, smaller than the 165 billion cubic foot decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a drop of 140 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures slumped 5.3% to $2.72 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Kinder Morgan (KMI) shares fell 2.1% after logging lower-than-expected Q4 results, but the pipeline operator lifted its full-year earnings outlook to reflect its acquisition of NextEra Energy Partner's (NEP) South Texas midstream assets.

Plug Power (PLUG) plunged 16% after it disclosed plans to issue $1 billion in new shares.

Peabody Energy (BTU) will succeed e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) in the S&P SmallCap 600, the S&P (SPGI) Dow Jones Indices said late Wednesday. Peabody shares were gaining 8.1%.

