Energy Sector Update for 01/18/2023: GEL, EQNR, VLTA, SHEL

Energy stocks were trading lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.2% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was sinking 2.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 2.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 0.3% to $79.97 per barrel ,while North Sea Brent crude also was declining 0.6% to $85.06 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 7% lower at $3.33 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Genesis Energy (GEL) slid 1.9% after the deepwater pipeline company launched a $400 million public offering of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2030, with plans to use the net proceeds to repurchase any or all of the $341 million of its outstanding 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2024. Genesis will pay a $1.70 premium, plus any unpaid interest, for each $1,000 of the notes tendered by the Tuesday deadline.

Equinor (EQNR) was declining fractionally, giving back an early 2% advance, after the Norwegian energy major said it made a commercial gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea likely containing between 2 billion to 11 billion cubic meters of recoverable gas. The company Wednesday also said it recently repurchased another 376,047 of its shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average of around 311.1 Norwegian kroner ($31.50) each.

Volta (VLTA) surged almost 18% after electric vehicle charging company agreed to a $169 million buyout offer from Shell (SHEL), with the energy major paying $0.86 in cash for each Volta share, or about 18.3% above Tuesday's closing price. Shell shares were 1.3% lower.

