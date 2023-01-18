Energy Sector Update for 01/18/2023: BP, PR, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy
Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.38%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.52% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.1% at $82.10 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.68% to $87.39 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5.21% lower at $3.41 per 1 million BTU.

BP (BP) was over 1% higher after saying it will evaluate the feasibility of building a new hydrogen facility in Germany capable of providing up to 130,000 tons of low-carbon hydrogen per year from green ammonia starting in 2028.

Permian Resources (PR) was up more than 1% after saying it has signed an agreement to acquire oil-producing assets in Lea County, New Mexico, from an undisclosed seller for $98 million.

Equinor (EQNR) was marginally advancing after the company, with its partners Wintershall Dea and Petoro, announced that they have made a commercial gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea. Separately, Equinor said it purchased 376,047 of its shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of more than 311.1 Norwegian kroner ($31.5) per share.

