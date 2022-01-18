Energy Sector Update for 01/18/2022: KOS, BP, TTE

Energy stocks were rising ahead of the market open Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up by 1.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) rose 1.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1.4% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $1.51 at $84.81 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.16 to $87.69 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.041 higher at $4.303 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

In company news, Kosmos Energy (KOS) climbed 3.9% on announcing that its Winterfell-2 appraisal well in the Green Canyon area of the US Gulf of Mexico discovered roughly 40 meters of net oil pay in the first and second horizons.

BP (BP) advanced 1.4% on pursuing a strategic framework agreement with the Omani government to support the potential development of a multiple gigawatt renewable energy and green hydrogen project in the country by 2030.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was up 0.9% after a joint venture between the company, Macquarie's Green Investment Group, and RIDG secured leasing rights to develop a 2GW offshore wind farm to be located 30 kilometers off the west coast of Orkney in Scotland.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.