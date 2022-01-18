Energy Sector Update for 01/18/2022: ALTO,CLR,ADN

Energy stocks have turned lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.7% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.94 to $84.76 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was also advancing $0.34 to $86.82 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.03 higher at $4.29 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Alto Ingredients (ALTO) has turned 1.2% lower, giving back a nearly 3% morning gain that followed the specialty alcohols producer announcing its purchase of privately held Eagle Alcohol Company for $14 million, plus around $1.3 million in net working capital adjustments and up to $14 million more in financial milestone payments over the next five years. Alto is expecting the deal will immediately increase its net income and grow its adjusted EBITDA by $7 million to $9 million per year starting in 2023.

Continental Resources (CLR) declined 1% after the oil and natural gas producer Tuesday said company president and chief operating officer Jack Stark plans to retire by late spring and be a part-time senior advisor to CEO Bill Berry, who will take on Stark's responsibilities as president at that time. It also said former Chesapeake Energy (CHK) chief executive Doug Lawler will succeed Stark as chief operating officer on Feb. 1.

Advent Technologies (ADN) fell 2.5%. The company Tuesday said it was upgrading Globe Telecom rooftop sites in the Philippines with Advent's 10-kilowatt SereneU fuel cell systems as the mobile networking company works to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

