Energy Sector Update for 01/17/2024: SHEL, BP, FTI, LNG

Energy stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) fell 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index slumped 1.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.5% to $72.78 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent slid 0.3% to $78.09 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell 0.9% to $2.88 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Shell (SHEL) said Wednesday it has made a final investment decision on the Victory gas field in the North Sea and expects it to come online in the middle of the decade. Its shares were falling 1.2%.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) shares fell 1% after UBS cut its price target to $225 from $228, keeping the buy rating.

BP (BP) agreed to buy Germany's Getec Energie, an energy supplier for commercial and industrial clients. BP also said Murray Auchincloss was officially named as chief executive after holding the post on an interim basis since September. BP shares shed 1.2%.

TechnipFMC (FTI) was awarded a significant subsea contract by BP for its Argos Southwest Extension project in the Mad Dog field. TechnipFMC rose 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.