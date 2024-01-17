Energy Sector Update for 01/17/2024: BP, FTI, ENLC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) declining 0.8%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.4% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.4% at $70.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 2.1% to reach $76.64 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 4.6% lower at $2.77 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

BP (BP) was falling past 1% after saying it agreed to acquire Getec Energie GmbH, an energy supplier for commercial and industrial clients, in Germany. The company also said Murray Auchincloss was officially named as its chief executive officer after holding the post on an interim basis since September.

TechnipFMC (FTI) said it has been awarded a significant subsea contract by BP for its Argos Southwest Extension project in the Mad Dog field. TechnipFMC was down more than 2% in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was gaining over 1% in value after it raised its Q4 cash distribution to $0.1325 per unit from $0.125, payable on Feb. 9 to unitholders of record as of Jan. 29.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.