Energy Sector Update for 01/17/2024: ARCH, BP, FTI

Energy stocks fell Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 0.9%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index slumped 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 0.5% to $72.02 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract fell 1% to $77.50 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 1.6% to $2.854 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Arch Resources (ARCH) said the Leer mine achieved level A verification for all protocols under the Towards Sustainable Mining program. Arch shares rose 0.9%.

BP (BP) agreed to buy Germany's Getec Energie, an energy supplier for commercial and industrial clients. BP also said Murray Auchincloss was officially named as chief executive officer after holding the post on an interim basis since September. BP shares shed 1.5%.

TechnipFMC (FTI) was awarded a significant subsea contract by BP for its Argos Southwest Extension project in the Mad Dog field. TechnipFMC rose 1.1%.

