Energy Sector Update for 01/17/2023: VTNR, E, BOOM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently climbing by 0.33%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.90% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.74% at $80.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.62% to $85.83 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 7.96% higher at $3.69 per 1 million BTU.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) was more than 2% higher after saying the completion of the renewable diesel conversion project in its refinery in Mobile, Alabama is expected by the final week of March.

Eni (E) announced a "significant" new offshore gas discovery offshore Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea. Eni was marginally lower recently.

DMC Global (BOOM) said Kevin Longe has stepped down as president and chief executive, effective immediately. DMC Global was slightly advancing in recent premarket activity.

