Energy Sector Update for 01/17/2023: DCFC, BP, VTNR, BOOM

January 17, 2023 — 01:42 pm EST

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping less than 0.1% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was gaining 0.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index falling about 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.2% to $79.99 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 1.3% to $85.54 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were rebounding 5.5% to $3.61 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Tritium DCFC (DCFC) rallied more than 11% after announcing its largest order ever from energy major BP (BP) and the manufacturer of direct-current chargers for electric vehicles also saying it expects revenue for the current calendar year to grow to more than $200 million -- or roughly double 2022 levels. BP shares were 0.1% higher.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) gained 3.5% after the environmental services company said Tuesday it expects to complete its renewable diesel conversion project of a refinery in Mobile, Alabama by the end of March. Initial production during Q2 is expected in a range of 8,000 to 10,000 barrels per day and growing to around 77,000 barrels by the final quarter of the year, topping its original guidance looking for 73,000 to 75,000 barrels per share by the end of 2023.

DMC Global (BOOM) declined fractionally, slipping 0.5%, after the technical products company Tuesday said CEO Kevin Longe has left the company and will be succeeded on an interim basis by CFO Michael Kuta and Chair David Aldous as co-CEOs.

