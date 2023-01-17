Energy Sector Update for 01/17/2023: BAK, DCFC, BP, VTNR, BOOM

Energy stocks were ending narrowly mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing about 0.1% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was edging down fractionally. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was gaining 0.4%, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was about 0.2% softer.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 1.6% higher at $81.12 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude was advancing 2.7% to $86.75 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rebounded 6.6%, climbing to $3.65 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Braskem (BAK) slid 2.2% after the Brazilian polyolefins company said it was considering investing in a carbon-negative polypropylene production facility somewhere in the US. The company would adapt its technology to make the thermoplastic polymer from corn- and other biomaterials-based ethanol and is also considering possible partnerships with clients, suppliers or brand owners.

DMC Global (BOOM) advanced 0.2% after the technical products company said CEO Kevin Longe has left the company and will be succeeded on an interim basis by CFO Michael Kuta and board chairman David Aldous as co-chief executives.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) gained 4.3% after the environmental services company said it expects to complete its renewable diesel conversion project of a refinery in Mobile, Alabama by the end of March.

Tritium DCFC (DCFC) added 9.1% after the manufacturer of direct-current chargers for electric vehicles announced its largest order ever from energy major BP (BP) and also saying it expects revenue for the current calendar year to grow to more than $200 million -- or roughly double 2022 levels. BP was 0.2% higher.

