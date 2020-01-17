Energy Sector Update for 01/17/2020: XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN, BKR

(Updates with the price move, EIA/IEA/ANZ Research/Wells Fargo reports, and market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude prices were little changed on Friday, as well as the week, as relatively weak economic growth data from China and a bearish 2020 outlook from the International Energy Agency undermined sentiment.

West Texas Intermediate futures fell by less than 0.1% to $58.51 toward the end of trading on Friday, versus a close of $59.04 a week ago. Brent futures also rose by 0.1% to $64.68, versus $64.98 on Friday last week.

China reported GDP growth of 6.1% in 2019, its weakest in just under three decades. Earlier in the week, the country reported its export data for the full year, up by less than 1% compared with around 9% in the previous year, reflecting the state of demand in the global economy.

The US-Sino trade row, which has undermined global trade, ended this week with a partial deal after 18 months of negotiations.

A report from CNBC said on Friday, citing the International Energy Agency, supply from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will exceed demand for its crude, even if members of the cartel comply fully with output cuts agreed with Russia and other producers in a grouping known as OPEC-plus.

The Energy Administration Information, however, said on Wednesday crude stockpiles plunged by 2.5 million barrels in the week to Jan. 8, versus market expectations for an increase of 500,000.

ANZ Research on Friday said the market was underestimating supply risks after Iran tensions subsided.

Last year, the European Union threatened to reimpose sanctions following Iran's resumption of uranium enrichment, the report said. The probability of this taking place rose significantly this week after Iran announced it will ditch the core curbs on its atomic energy program agreed under the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

"The real game-changer would be a disruption to oil supplies or exports from Iraq," the ANZ report said. "The killing of [Major-General Qassem] Soleimani on Iraqi soil on Jan. 3 spotlighted the influence Iran's Shiite-controlled regime has in the region."

Wells Fargo Investment Institute said in a report on Thursday the impact of Middle East crises on oil prices typically had been short-lived, and again appears to be the case. "Historically speaking, Middle East turmoil does not typically influence stock markets, but spiking oil prices could sway the presidential election."

Meanwhile, the number of oil rigs operating in the US jumped by 14 to 673 during the week that ended on Jan. 17, increasing for the first time in four weeks from its lowest level since March 2017, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes (BKR). The combined oil and gas rig count in the US rose by 15 to 796 as gas rigs climbed by one to 120.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation surged by 33 to 152, and gas rigs advanced by 9 to 92 during the week in review. Last week, the number of Canadian oil rigs in operation had soared by 93. As a result, the North American total soared by 56 to 1040 versus 1,259 a year ago, the data showed.

