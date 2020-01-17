Energy Sector Update for 01/17/2020: SLB, OBE, CEQP, XOM, CVX, COP, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.15%

CVX: +0.27%

COP: Flat

SLB: +1.60%

OXY: +0.30%

Most energy majors were climbing pre-bell Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.32 at $58.84 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.37 to $64.99 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $2.03 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.49% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.11% lower.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Schlumberger (SLB), which was gaining almost 2% as it reported Q4 2019 diluted earnings per share of $0.39, up from $0.36 for the quarter the previous year, and beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $0.37.

(-) Obsidian Energy (OBE) was down more than 1% even as the oil and gas producer said it has successfully brought online all 13 wells at its Cardium development program before the year ended.

In other sector news:

(=) Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) was flat after announcing that as part of its new long-term distribution policy, annual dividend increases will be dependent upon its estimated free cash flow.

