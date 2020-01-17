Energy Sector Update for 01/17/2020: PDCE,ECA,ECA.TO,OBE,SLB

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.52%

CVX -1.02%

COP -0.23%

SLB -1.37%

OXY -1.96%

Energy stocks continued to lose ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.5% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 2 cents higher at $58.54 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 29 cents to $64.91 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 7 cents to $2.00 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US energy companies brought another 14 oil drill rigs online and also added an extra natural gas rig during the seven days ended Jan. 17, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes (BKR), lifting the combined number of rigs in use to 796, which includes 673 oil rigs and 120 gas rigs. Canadian operators also continued their recent surge, running 152 oil rigs this week, up 32 over the previous week, and were using nine more gas rigs for a total of 92. The North American total climbed by 56 to 1040 rigs, down from 1,259 rigs in use during the same week last year.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) PDC Energy (PDCE) was up 0.5% in late trade after earlier announcing plans to redeem all $550 million of the 6.25% senior notes due 2025 it assumed as part of its $1.7 billion acquisition of SRC Energy that closed on Thursday. The bond buyback runs through Feb. 18 and will pay 101% of the face value of the notes.

In other sector news:

(+) Obsidian Energy (OBE) rose over 8% after the oil and gas producer Friday said it successfully brought all 13 wells at its Cardium development program online before the end of 2019.

(-) Schlumberger (SLB) declined 1%, giving back a 3% gain earlier Friday after the oilfield-services company reported Q4 net income of $0.39 per share, up from $0.36 during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast. Revenue rose 2.3% to $8.23 billion, exceeding the $8.16 billion Street view.

(-) Encana (ECA) declined more than 4% on Friday. Goldman Sachs raised its price target for the Canadian natural gas and oil producer by 50 cents to $5.25 a share and reiterated its buy rating.

