Energy Sector Update for 01/17/2020: ECA,ECA.TO,OBE,SLB

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.41% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down more than 0.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 6 cents to $58.46 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 12 cents to $64.74 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 7 cents lower at $2.01 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 3.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% decline.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Encana (ECA) declined more than 3% on Friday. Goldman Sachs raised its price target for the Canadian natural gas and oil producer by 50 cents to $5.25 a share and reiterated its buy rating.

In other sector news:

(+) Obsidian Energy (OBE) rose almost 10% after the oil and gas producer Friday said it successfully brought all 13 wells at its Cardium development program online before the end of 2019.

(+) Schlumberger (SLB) was hanging on to a narrow advance, giving back most of a 3% gain earlier Friday after the oilfield-services company reported Q4 net income of $0.39 per share, up from $0.36 during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast. Revenue rose 2.3% to $8.23 billion, exceeding the $8.16 billion Street view.

