Energy Sector Update for 01/16/2024: TRP, EC, TALO, SHEL

Energy stocks were falling late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each dropping 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 2.2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was shedding 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.7% to $72.21 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.1% to $78.11 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped 13% to $2.87 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, TC Energy's (TRP) GTN XPress Project is facing opposition from environmentalists who are urging President Joe Biden to use a little-known provision in the Clean Air Act to undertake a new review of the pipeline expansion, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. TC Energy shares were edging down 0.1%.

Talos Energy (TALO) said late Monday that it will acquire QuarterNorth Energy, an exploration and production company in the US Gulf of Mexico, for $1.29 billion in stock and cash. Talos shares slumped 6%.

Shell (SHEL) has halted all its shipments through the Red Sea for an indefinite period amid fears that attacks by Houthi rebels could escalate following recent US and UK air strikes, the Wall Street Journal reported. Shell was down 3.2%.

Ecopetrol (EC) said Tuesday it has priced a cash tender offer to repurchase its 4.125% notes due 2025. Its shares dropped 3.2%.

