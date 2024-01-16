Energy Sector Update for 01/16/2024: TALO, SHEL, SD

Energy stocks were declining Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both down 2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 1.7% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was shedding 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.6% to $72.23 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.1% to $78.06 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped 11% to $2.94 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Talos Energy (TALO) said late Monday that it will acquire QuarterNorth Energy, an exploration and production company in the US Gulf of Mexico, for $1.29 billion in stock and cash. Talos shares were down 3%.

Shell (SHEL) has halted all its shipments through the Red Sea for an indefinite period amid fears that attacks by Houthi rebels could escalate following recent US and UK air strikes, the Wall Street Journal reported. Shell was down nearly 3%.

SandRidge Energy (SD) said Tuesday its board declared a one-time dividend of $1.50 per share, and plans to raise quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share from $0.10. Its shares were up fractionally.

