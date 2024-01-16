News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 01/16/2024: FRO, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

January 16, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Energy stocks were down premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently slipping by 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) fell by 12.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slightly higher at $72.71 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.6% to $78.65 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 11.2% lower at $2.94 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Frontline (FRO) gained over 3% after saying it agreed to sell its five oldest very large crude carriers for $290 million.

Shell (SHEL) was down more than 1% after saying it has agreed to sell its Nigerian onshore subsidiary to Renaissance, a consortium consisting of four companies based in Nigeria and an international firm, for up to $2.4 billion.

