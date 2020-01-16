Energy Sector Update for 01/16/2020: NBL,EQT,ENLC,CAPL

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.16%

CVX +0.52%

COP +0.41%

SLB +1.15%

OXY -0.91%

Energy stocks eased somewhat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index still climbing 0.2% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 71 cents higher at $58.52 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 62 cents to $64.62 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 4 cents to $2.08 per 1 million BTU, reversing a prior gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Noble Energy (NBL) was nearly 3% higher after earlier Thursday reporting a strong start from its Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel and saying it should help the company meet its FY20 sales outlook. Output from the four wells now in operation has matched or exceeded pre-production forecasts, Noble said, with gas sales to Israel, Jordan and Egypt beginning Dec. 31.

In other sector news:

(+) EQT (EQT) climbed almost 1% after the natural gas producer issued $1.75 billion in new debt, consisting of $1 billion of 6.125% senior notes due February 2025 and $750 million of its 7% senior notes maturing in 2030. The notes were sold at par and the company is expecting to use the net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 2.5% senior notes due 2020 along all of its outstanding floating rate notes due 2020 and other existing debt.

(+) EnLink Midstream (ENLC) rose 2% after the pipeline manager said its projected FY19 net loss will be smaller than the company's August projection expecting a yearly net loss of between $24 million to $31 million.

(+) Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) added over 3% after the motor fuels company said it was expecting to post non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization this year in a range of $125 million to $135 million.

