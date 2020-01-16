Energy Sector Update for 01/16/2020: EQT,ENLC,CAPL

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.15%

CVX +0.53%

COP +0.46%

SLB +0.78%

OXY -0.66%

Energy stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.4% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 86 cents to $58.67 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 81 cents to $64.81 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.14 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) EQT (EQT) climbed almost 3% after the natural gas producer issued $1.75 billion in new debt, consisting of $1 billion of 6.125% senior notes due February 2025 and $750 million of its 7% senior notes maturing in 2030. The notes were sold at par and the company is expecting to use the net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 2.5% senior notes due 2020 along all of its outstanding floating rate notes due 2020 and other existing debt.

In other sector news:

(+) EnLink Midstream (ENLC) rose 2% after the pipeline manager said its projected FY19 net loss will be smaller than the company's August projection expecting a yearly net loss of between $24 million to $31 million.

(+) Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) added over 2% after the motor fuels company said it was expecting to post non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization this year in a range of $125 million to $135 million.

