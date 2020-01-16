Energy Sector Update for 01/16/2020: ENLC, EQT, CAPL, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.25%

CVX: +0.36%

COP: +0.46%

SLB: +0.63%

OXY: +0.55%

Energy majors were gaining in Thursday's pre-bell trading. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.14 at $57.95 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.25 to $64.25 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.13 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.25% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.06% higher.

Early movers include:

(-) EnLink Midstream (ENLC), which was down more than 2% even after saying it expects its full-year 2019 projected net loss to be below the $24 million to $31 million guidance it disclosed in August 2019.

In other sector news:

(=) EQT (EQT) was flat after it priced an offering of $1 billion of its 6.125% senior notes due Feb. 1, 2025 and $750 million of its 7% senior notes due Feb. 1, 2030.

(=) Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) was unchanged after saying it expects to record adjusted EBITDA of $125 million to $135 million and distributable cash flow of $100 million to $110 million in 2020.

