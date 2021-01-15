Energy Sector Update for 01/15/2021: TALO, XOM, TOT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining by more than 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 4%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.81 at $52.76 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.98 to $55.44 per barrel and natural gas futures were 10 cents higher at $2.77 per 1 million BTU.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is reportedly being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission after an employee filed a whistleblower complaint last fall alleging the company overvalued a key oil and gas property, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Exxon Mobil was down 3% recently.

Talos Energy (TALO) was slightly higher after saying it has cumulatively raised more than $670 million of gross proceeds across three transactions since mid-December to significantly enhance liquidity and attain greater strategic flexibility in 2021.

Total (TOT) agreed to form a 50/50 joint venture with 174 Power Global to develop 12 solar and energy storage projects totaling 1.6 gigawatts of capacity in the US. Total was over 2% lower in recent trading.

