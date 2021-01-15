Energy Sector Update for 01/15/2021: SWN,XOM,TOT,AMTX

Energy stocks extended their Friday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 3.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.21 lower at $52.36 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.37 to $55.05 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 7 cents to $2.74 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Southwestern Energy (SWN) climbed 2.7% after RBC Capital Markets Friday increased its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by 50 cents to $5 a share and reiterated its sector perform rating for the company's stock.

Aemetis (AMTX) climbed 4% after Friday saying it has received a patent for its process of converting agricultural waste and wood waste into below-zero carbon renewable fuels. The company is using that technology to build several Carbon Zero production plants, with the first facility eventually expected to produce around 10% of the sugar feedstock used at an existing Aemetis biofuels plant in central California.

To the downside, Exxon Mobil (XOM) slid 4.6% amid reports the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating an employee whistleblower complaint alleging the energy giant overvalued a key oil and gas property in the Permian Basin. Several Exxon employees involved in valuing the property in 2019 contend they were forced to use unrealistic assumptions about how quickly the company could drill wells to drive up its value, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. At least one employee was fired, the newspaper said.

Total (TOT) declined 3.6%. The French energy major Friday said it is pulling out of the American Petroleum Institute, citing policy differences with the trade association over transport decarbonization and carbon pricing. In a statement, Total said the institute opposes subsidies for electric vehicles and has been advocating for a rollback in US regulations on methane emissions. Separately, Total said it was launching a joint venture to develop 12 solar and energy storage projects in Texas, Nevada, Oregon, Wyoming and Virginia.

