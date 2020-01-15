Energy Sector Update for 01/15/2020: PACD,GEVO,SNDE,CLB

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.31%

CVX -0.25%

COP -0.44%

SLB -2.95%

OXY +0.19%

Energy stocks added to their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.8% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 42 cents lower at $57.81 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 25 cents to $64.24 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 7 cents to $2.12 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US crude oil inventories dropped by 2.5 million barrels during the seven days ended Jan. 10 to a total of 428.5 million barrels, according to data released Wednesday by the US Energy Administration. That compares with a 1.1 million barrel increase reported late Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute and a 500,000-barrel rise projected by industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Pacific Drilling (PACD) tumbled 22% on Wednesday after the offshore drillrig company said it expects to recognize a $225 million loss against its Q4 results following an arbitration decision awarding Samsung Heavy Industries $320 million in claims against two Pacific Drilling subsidiaries after building and later selling the Pacific Zonda drillship.

In other sector news:

(-) Core Lab (CLB) declined 3% after the production assistance company late Tuesday announced a 54.5% reduction in its quarterly dividend compared with its most recent distribution, setting a $0.25 per share quarterly dividend payable Feb. 14 to investors of record on Jan. 24.

(-) Gevo (GEVO) fell 2% after the biofuels producer Wednesday said it has signed contracts with three dairy farms to supply manure that will be converted by the company into pipeline biogas. Gevo also said it has received a letter of commitment providing up to $20 million to develop biogas production at one of the dairies along with a verbal commitment to finance the project at the other two dairies.

(-) Sundance Energy (SNDE) fell nearly 2% after the oil and natural gas producer late Tuesday said lenders have doubled its overall borrowing capacity, boosting its maximum credit amount to $500 million. The semi-annual redetermination included a $40 million increase in the borrowing base for its senior secured revolving credit facility to $210 million, with up to $190 million available through an elected commitment.

