Energy Sector Update for 01/15/2020: KMI, PBF, SNDE, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: Flat

CVX: -0.15%

COP: -0.54%

SLB: -0.53%

OXY: Flat

Leading energy stocks were flat to lower in pre-market trading Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.03 at $58.20 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.08 to $64.41 per barrel and natural gas futures were 7 cents lower at $2.12 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.45% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.73% lower.

In other sector news:

(-) Kinder Morgan (KMI) asked the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to give a go-ahead so it can start operating the fourth liquefaction train of its Elba Island liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Georgia, Reuters reported. Kinder Morgan was down 0.3% in recent trading.

(=) PBF Energy (PBF) was unchanged after saying its indirect subsidiary PBF Holding Co. plans to sell $1 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2028 in a private offering.

(=) Sundance Energy (SNDE) was flat after saying lenders have doubled its overall borrowing capacity, boosting its maximum credit amount to $500 million.

