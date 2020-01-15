Energy Sector Update for 01/15/2020: GEVO,SNDE,CLB

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.5% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 30 cents to $57.93 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 37 cents to $64.12 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $2.13 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.8% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 2.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% decrease.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Gevo (GEVO) fell 2% after the biofuels producer Wednesday said it has signed contracts with three dairy farms to supply manure that will be converted by the company into pipeline biogas. Gevo also said it has received a letter of commitment providing up to $20 million to develop biogas production at one of the dairies along with a verbal commitment to finance the project at the other two dairies.

In other sector news:

(-) Sundance Energy (SNDE) fell 4% after the oil and natural gas producer late Tuesday said lenders have doubled its overall borrowing capacity, boosting its maximum credit amount to $500 million. The semi-annual redetermination included a $40 million increase in the borrowing base for its senior secured revolving credit facility to $210 million, with up to $190 million available through an elected commitment.

(-) Cores Lab (CLB) declined nearly 2% after the production assistance company late Tuesday announced a 54.5% reduction in its quarterly dividend compared with its most recent distribution, setting a $0.25 per share quarterly dividend payable Feb. 14 to investors of record on Jan. 24.

