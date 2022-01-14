Energy
D

Energy Sector Update for 01/14/2022: D, RRC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were slightly higher in the lead up to Friday's opening bell, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) up 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) rose 1.7% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) fell 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained $0.37 at $82.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude was up $0.61 to $85.08 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.09 lower at $4.18 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Dominion Energy (D) dipped 0.3% despite Keybanc raising its price target on the company to $86 from $84.

Range Resources (RRC) was 0.5% higher on pricing an offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

D RRC

Latest Energy Videos

How Private Capital Is Shaping The Energy Evolution

Jan 06, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular