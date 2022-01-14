Energy Sector Update for 01/14/2022: D, RRC

Energy stocks were slightly higher in the lead up to Friday's opening bell, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) up 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) rose 1.7% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) fell 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained $0.37 at $82.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude was up $0.61 to $85.08 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.09 lower at $4.18 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Dominion Energy (D) dipped 0.3% despite Keybanc raising its price target on the company to $86 from $84.

Range Resources (RRC) was 0.5% higher on pricing an offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.