Energy Sector Update for 01/14/2022: CPE,CLR,RRC

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.0% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.91 to $84.03 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was advancing $1.54 to $86.00 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 lower at $4.26 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Callon Petroleum (CPE) rose 4.9% after Truist Securities Friday raised its price target for the energy company by $4 to $64 a share and reiterated its hold stock rating.

Continental Resources (CLR) added 1.7% after late Thursday saying it was expanding chief financial officer John Hart's responsibilities to also include executive vice president of strategic planning. The company also added chief administrative officer duties for chief culture officer Shelly Lambertz.

Range Resources (RRC) was slipping 0.3, giving back a nearly 2% morning, after the oil and natural gas producer overnight priced a $500 million private placement of 4.75% senior notes due 2030 at par. It plans to use the net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 9.25% senior notes maturing in 2026.

